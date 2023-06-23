Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin leaves Kawasaki Frontale to end historic Japan spell

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Kawasaki from Consadole Sapporo for a Japanese domestic transfer record fee of nearly $3.8-million USD prior to the 2022 season.

But he made just 18 league appearances without scoring a goal during an injury-plagued tenure at the club.

The Thailand captain moved to Japan before the 2017 season, scoring 15 goals in five seasons at Consadole Sapporo.

In 2018, he became the first Thai player ever named to the J.League Best XI team and was influential in popularising the Japanese league in Thailand.