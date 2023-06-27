background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023
Kawasaki Frontale hold farewell ceremony for Chanathip Songkrasin

TUESDAY, June 27, 2023
THE NATION
THE NATION

More than 300 Kawasaki Frontale and Consadole Sapporo supporters said goodbye to Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin at a farewell ceremony in Kawasaki, Japan on Sunday.

Chanathip was tossed into the air four times by supporters, and at the end, he greeted each of them to say goodbye.
 

Kawasaki confirmed last week that Chanathip is returning home on a transfer to join Thai side BG Pathum United.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Kawasaki from Consadole Sapporo for a Japanese domestic transfer record fee of nearly $3.8-million USD prior to the 2022 season.

Kawasaki Frontale hold farewell ceremony for Chanathip Songkrasin / via Kawasaki Frontale FB

Kawasaki Frontale hold farewell ceremony for Chanathip Songkrasin / via Kawasaki Frontale FB

But he made just 18 league appearances without scoring a goal during an injury-plagued tenure at the club.

The Thailand captain moved to Japan before the 2017 season, scoring 15 goals in five seasons at Consadole Sapporo.

In 2018, he became the first Thai player ever named to the J.League Best XI team and was influential in popularising the Japanese league in Thailand.
 

