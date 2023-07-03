Liverpool sign midfielder Szoboszlai from Leipzig

Szoboszlai becomes the club's second recruit under new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke after Argentine Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool look to revamp their midfield following a disappointing season.

The Hungary international scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games since joining Leipzig in the 2021 winter transfer window.

Szoboszlai helped Leipzig win back-to-back German cups, and scored their second goal as the beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in last season's final in early June.