logo-pwa

SUNDAY, July 09, 2023
"Tatchakorn Buasri" 2nd in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship

MONDAY, July 03, 2023
THE NATION

“Gongs” Tatchakorn Buasri, a 21-year-old Thai racer, finished in second place in the 2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship 2023 in Portugal is the 4th race, "Gongs" Tatchakorn Buasri from Honda Racing Thailand also entered the race.

Tatchakorn Buasri finished in second place with a time of 27 minutes 23.544 seconds, just 0.055 seconds behind first place.

Tatchakorn added 20 more points for a total of 35 points, moving up to 11th place on the championship table.

