Somyot vows to protect FA Thailand from Fifa's ban

However, Prawit's move put the association to be at risk of being banned by Fifa under its statutes stating that sport associations should be able to manage their affairs independently without influence by any third parties.

Somyot told the press on Monday that Prawit should contact him for a talk instead of condemning or criticising him via media outlets. He also confirmed that he has dignity and respect to all seniors.

"I know what happened to Thai football industry and what it should be in the future," he said, adding that he will find a way to cope with Fifa's ban no matter what it cost.



