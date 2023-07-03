Somyot vows to protect FA Thailand from Fifa's ban
Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) president Somyot Poompanmoung vowed to do his best on protecting the association from Fifa's ban.
Somyot announced that he will step down from his position on Saturday (July 1) following caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan's claim for the poor performance of the national football team.
However, Prawit's move put the association to be at risk of being banned by Fifa under its statutes stating that sport associations should be able to manage their affairs independently without influence by any third parties.
Somyot told the press on Monday that Prawit should contact him for a talk instead of condemning or criticising him via media outlets. He also confirmed that he has dignity and respect to all seniors.
"I know what happened to Thai football industry and what it should be in the future," he said, adding that he will find a way to cope with Fifa's ban no matter what it cost.
Somyot said he had talked with Fifa member about this issue two to three days ago. The Fifa member had confirmed that Prawit's move is considered intervening sport association's activities, he added.
He also vowed to do his best to protect FA Thailand from Fifa's ban, adding that Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee has not approved his resignation yet.
Up date! FA Thailand's executive council has resolution to prevent Somyot from his resignation at 4pm on Monday.