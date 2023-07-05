Mount bids farewell to Chelsea fans ahead of Man United move

"Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you but it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea," the player said in a video posted to Instagram.

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what is right for me at this moment in my career."

The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in 2017 and has since scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 appearances in all competitions for the club.



