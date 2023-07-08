background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, July 09, 2023
nationthailand
Real Madrid unveil 18-year-old Turkish pearl Arda Guler

Real Madrid unveil 18-year-old Turkish pearl Arda Guler

SATURDAY, July 08, 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Real Madrid have unveiled their latest signing,18-year-old Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, who has joined from Fenerbahçe.

Guler said many other European clubs were seeking to sign him but he rejected them when Real Madrid made an offer.

The teenager added he's not planning to go on loan and wants to play in the first team.

Guler, who also plays for Turkey's national team, signed with the Spanish club for six years, Real Madrid said on its website.

Real Madrid unveil 18-year-old Turkish pearl Arda Guler

TAGS
Real MadridTurkishSpainLa Liga
RELATED
nationthailand