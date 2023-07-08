Real Madrid unveil 18-year-old Turkish pearl Arda Guler
Real Madrid have unveiled their latest signing,18-year-old Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, who has joined from Fenerbahçe.
Guler said many other European clubs were seeking to sign him but he rejected them when Real Madrid made an offer.
The teenager added he's not planning to go on loan and wants to play in the first team.
Guler, who also plays for Turkey's national team, signed with the Spanish club for six years, Real Madrid said on its website.