Alex fights to P8 finish at Silverstone

Albon No23 crossed the chequered flag ahead of both Ferraris, who themselves finished seconds in front of Logan Sargeant who locked in his best Formula 1 result to date in P11.

Both of our drivers started the race on new medium tyres and made it around the opening lap cleanly, although both dropped positions from their P8 and P14 grid spots.

It wasn’t too long before Sarge was on the charge, sending it up the inside of Nico Hülkenberg at Stowe before setting his sights on Yuki Tsunoda.

Our No2 gained another position when Esteban Ocon was forced to retire before eventually making the move on the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda on the 14th tour of Silverstone, using DRS to glide by into Brooklands.

