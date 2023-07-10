Alex fights to P8 finish at Silverstone
A great day for the williams at home race, as Logan also secures his best result
For the first time in almost six years, we are celebrating a points finish at our home race after Alex Albon fought brilliantly to secure a P8 finish.
Albon No23 crossed the chequered flag ahead of both Ferraris, who themselves finished seconds in front of Logan Sargeant who locked in his best Formula 1 result to date in P11.
Both of our drivers started the race on new medium tyres and made it around the opening lap cleanly, although both dropped positions from their P8 and P14 grid spots.
It wasn’t too long before Sarge was on the charge, sending it up the inside of Nico Hülkenberg at Stowe before setting his sights on Yuki Tsunoda.
Our No2 gained another position when Esteban Ocon was forced to retire before eventually making the move on the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda on the 14th tour of Silverstone, using DRS to glide by into Brooklands.
Sergio Perez, making his way through the field after a Q1 elimination on Saturday, passed Alex on Lap 17 as it became clear that our race was becoming a one-stop.
As runners ahead of us started to pit, our duo filtered up the order to P7 and P12 before Logan became our first driver to stop on Lap 29 – he had fresh softs bolted to his FW45.
Just as Alex was making his way into the pits on Lap 32, a Virtual Safety Car was deployed owing to Kevin Magnussen’s smoking Haas on the Wellington Straight.
Alex was quickly by our crew and headed back out there with used soft tyres fitted, returning to the track in P9.