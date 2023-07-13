Superlek determined to end Tagir Khalilov’s hot streak

In Khalilov, however, the Thai superstar faces a fearsome power puncher who is riding a wave of momentum.

“Samingpri” finished Superlek’s compatriots Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in successive bouts, and he’ll be looking to add the biggest win yet to his record this weekend.

Superlek, on the other hand, is determined to stop the Russian’s hot streak at two.

“He knocked out both opponents with his fists. That’s his strength. But I love to fight with punchers,” Superlek said.

“Plus, I think he has the determination to kill Thai fighters. But I don’t want to be his third victim. Absolutely not. Let’s see who makes a mistake first in this fight.”

