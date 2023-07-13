Superlek determined to end Tagir Khalilov’s hot streak
ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns to the Muay Thai ranks once again on Saturday, July 15, this time against the resurgent Tagir Khalilov.
“The Kicking Machine” headlines ONE Fight Night 12 alongside Khalilov at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, as he continues his quest to become a two-sport ONE world champion.
In Khalilov, however, the Thai superstar faces a fearsome power puncher who is riding a wave of momentum.
“Samingpri” finished Superlek’s compatriots Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in successive bouts, and he’ll be looking to add the biggest win yet to his record this weekend.
Superlek, on the other hand, is determined to stop the Russian’s hot streak at two.
“He knocked out both opponents with his fists. That’s his strength. But I love to fight with punchers,” Superlek said.
“Plus, I think he has the determination to kill Thai fighters. But I don’t want to be his third victim. Absolutely not. Let’s see who makes a mistake first in this fight.”
Heavy-handed opposition has proven to be the kryptonite for some of Thailand’s finest fighters in recent times.
Former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn was overwhelmed by Azerbaijani star Chingiz Allazov in January, before Nong-O Hama’s historic ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title reign came to an end inside one round at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty in April.
Buoyed by a six-fight win streak, Superlek is not phased by the Russian’s power and revealed that he will have a trick up his sleeve come fight night.
“I have prepared a lot. I can see many holes in him. I have already prepared something for him,” he said.
“I know he is good with his punches, so I prepared something to deal with his hands. We will all see that in the ring. I still believe in myself. I believe in my hard work. Let’s see if it works there in the ring.”