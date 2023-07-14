background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, July 15, 2023
Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

FRIDAY, July 14, 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina's bid to win the Wimbledon singles fell short on Thursday (July 13) but her war-torn nation could still celebrate a Grand Slam champion as Lyudmyla Kichenok and Croatian partner Mate Pavic later won the mixed doubles.

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

Former doubles world number one Pavic, also 30, adds the Wimbledon mixed doubles titles to five other Grand Slam doubles titles, three in men's and two in mixed.

Earlier on Thursday, wildcard Svitolina was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the women's semi-finals.
 

