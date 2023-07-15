Soccer player Benjamin Mendy not guilty of UK rape charges

The trial took place at Chester Crown Court, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Mendy wept after the verdict was read out.

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset," Mendy's solicitor said in a statement.

"This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.

"It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him.

"He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life."

