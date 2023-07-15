Arsenal sign defender Timber from Ajax
Arsenal have signed Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Friday (July 14).
The North-London club did not specify the length of the contract, with British media reporting he has signed a five-year deal.
Timber started his youth career at Feyenoord, moving to Ajax's youth academy in 2014.
He broke into the first team in the 2019-20 season, before making 50 league appearances across Ajax's Eredevisie-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2022.