Thai national blind football team for the blind prepares for the World Championship in August.
Thai blind footballers, the fifth-ranked team in the world, will travel to Leicester for two weeks of training before the World Cup for the Blind in mid-August.
Now, Thai blind footballers are training in Nonthaburi Province. The main players are the same set from winning the SEA Games football championship in May.
On July 17, the Sports Association for the Blind of Thailand together with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports organized a special football match. "Every football spirit for the blind in Thailand goes to the 2023 World Cup" at Emphan Sports Football Stadium, Nonthaburi Province.
meeting between The management team of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, led by Mr. Napintorn Srisanpang, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Sports, met with the Thai national football team for the blind, preparing for the 2023 World Cup for the Blind. with Mr. Amnuay Klinyu, president of the Thailand Sports Association for the Blind, leading the army In order to encourage the Thai national football team for the blind And prepare before going to the world championship battle
The Thai national football team for the blind, ranked 5th in the world, will leave for England on July 27, 2023, to practice physical conditioning for 15 days before the official competition begins between August 12-27. 2023 in Birmingham, England
The Thai national football team for the blind has participated in the World Championship once in 2018 in Spain, finishing in 12th place. Go to the 2024 Paralympic Games