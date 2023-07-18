Thai national blind football team for the blind prepares for the World Championship in August.

On July 17, the Sports Association for the Blind of Thailand together with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports organized a special football match. "Every football spirit for the blind in Thailand goes to the 2023 World Cup" at Emphan Sports Football Stadium, Nonthaburi Province.



meeting between The management team of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, led by Mr. Napintorn Srisanpang, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Sports, met with the Thai national football team for the blind, preparing for the 2023 World Cup for the Blind. with Mr. Amnuay Klinyu, president of the Thailand Sports Association for the Blind, leading the army In order to encourage the Thai national football team for the blind And prepare before going to the world championship battle