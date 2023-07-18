Who’s next for Thai striking ace Superlek?
Superlek Kiatmoo9 put on another clinic at ONE Fight Night 12 this past weekend, leaving many to wonder who might be able to stop the Thai superstar.
“The Kicking Machine” stretched his win streak to nine fights with a two-round demolition of tough Russian Tagir Khalilov in ONE Championship’s July 15 headliner at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
As Superlek continues his campaign for ONE Muay Thai gold, we look at who might be next for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
It’s the fight that has eluded everyone for years.
After sharing the division since 2019, Rodtang Jitmuangnon was finally slated to face off with Superlek back in March before an injury forced “The Iron Man” to withdraw from the blockbuster matchup.
Superlek went on to knock out late replacement Danial Williams in the ONE Fight Night 8 headliner, while Rodtang returned in May to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in the United States.
Perhaps the time could be right for the champion-versus-champion showdown.
Jonathan Haggerty
Jonathan Haggerty is a man in demand.
“The General” shocked the world when he dropped long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama three times in the opening round at ONE Fight Night 9 in April to become a two-time ONE world champion.
While the British star will have no shortage of suitors for his first title defence, Superlek has been vocal of his desire to step up a weight class to try and wrest the world title belt back into Thai hands.
A title shot against Haggerty would be Superlek’s first foray into the bantamweight ranks and no doubt would be a box office attraction.
Takeru Segawa
Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa signed with ONE Championship earlier this year to much fanfare.
“Natural Born Crusher” is eagerly awaiting his first challenge with the global martial arts giant, and Superlek could be a good fit for the 31-year-old.
After campaigning under Muay Thai rules in his last two fights, a marquee name such as Segawa could tempt Superlek to put his kickboxing strap on the line once again.