Who’s next for Thai striking ace Superlek?

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty is a man in demand.

“The General” shocked the world when he dropped long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama three times in the opening round at ONE Fight Night 9 in April to become a two-time ONE world champion.

While the British star will have no shortage of suitors for his first title defence, Superlek has been vocal of his desire to step up a weight class to try and wrest the world title belt back into Thai hands.

A title shot against Haggerty would be Superlek’s first foray into the bantamweight ranks and no doubt would be a box office attraction.

Takeru Segawa

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa signed with ONE Championship earlier this year to much fanfare.

“Natural Born Crusher” is eagerly awaiting his first challenge with the global martial arts giant, and Superlek could be a good fit for the 31-year-old.

After campaigning under Muay Thai rules in his last two fights, a marquee name such as Segawa could tempt Superlek to put his kickboxing strap on the line once again.