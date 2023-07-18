background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, July 19, 2023
Retrial of ex-footballer Giggs abandoned after charges dropped

Retrial of ex-footballer Giggs abandoned after charges dropped
TUESDAY, July 18, 2023
The retrial of ex-Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned, PA Media reported on Tuesday (July 18), after the charges were withdrawn by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.

Giggs, 49, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.

In a trial last year, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges. Giggs had denied all charges.

