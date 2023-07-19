Postecoglou remains coy on Kane's Tottenham future

“Question one, hey? Question one. Yeah, had a good chat with Harry, and as I said before, nothing earth shattering or defining from sort of, I guess, what people are seeking. Just a good chat. You know, I sort of introduced myself and yeah, we spoke mainly about the club and, kind of, where he thinks it's at and where he's, you know, where he thinks we can sort of improve things and training ever since. It's been good.” said ANGE POSTECOGLOU

“Harry's the same as all the other players you know. It's not a, it's not something I ask when they walk through the door, ‘have you got a ticket or not?’ It's just the way, you know, as we go along and, you know, we're working hard as a group and you know, some will be on for the whole journey, the others won't. But a lot of that sort of thing gets decided along the way. It's not, again, it's not something that I'm sitting down and, you know, demanding from people right at the outset. The reality of it is, you know, we've got a month or so before the season starts, a bit less actually, and transfer window’s still on for a while, so, we'll see how it all transpires.”