Excitement builds for visitors, as Eden Park prepares to kick off World Cup
Visitors to New Zealand are getting excited as the FIFA Women's World Cup prepares to kick off in Auckland on Thursday (July 20).
The month-long tournament begins at Eden Park, where workers on Wednesday (July 19) were busy finishing preparations.
Light rain kept most visitors away but American Emily Carr walked over with her aunt to check things out.
"I'm feeling super excited to be here. I'm here with my aunt and we are just excited to take in some soccer," she said.
In the downtown area, things appeared to be business as usual with pedestrians walking along the wharf, where the FIFA Fan Festival will also open on Thursday.
