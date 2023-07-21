The Foxes touched down in Bangkok to face Spurs for the first time in Thailand.
Leicester City, led by superstars such as Jamie Vardy, Harry Winks,Marc Albrighton,Harvey Barnes and Wilfred Ndidi have arrived in Thailand before taking on the match against Tottenham Hotspur for the first time ever in Thailand on Sunday 23rd July 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium which will kick off at 17.00 p.m.
On Friday 21st July 2023 at 15.00 p.m., Leicester City, who won The Premier League title in 2015/16, have arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport, Thailand for the special friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur and it will be the first time ever that these two clubs meet in Thailand.
The squad are led by Enzo Maresca who was recently appointed as "The Foxes" manager along with many well-known superstars such as Jamie Vardy, Harry Winks, Luke Thomas, Conor Coady, Ricardo Pereira, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward, Patson Daka,Marc Albrighton and Dewsbury-Hall.
After arriving in Thailand, there was a press conference led by Mr. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha , the club chairman, and Enzo Maresca, the new team manager, accompanied by three representatives: Harry Winks, Marc Albrighton, and Dewsbury-Hall.. The media was present to cover the event.
Mr. Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the club chairman, talked about the team's goals for the pre-season and the upcoming season. He expressed his excitement about the team’s visiting in Thailand, his home country, and how he knows that Thai fans are always ready to welcome the team. He emphasised that this Thailand visiting is a great experience for the Leicester City players, regardless of the team's current status or success. Experiencing Thai culture and traditions is something special for them.
Enzo Maresca, the new team manager, started by greeting everyone and expressing their pleasure at visiting Thailand and meeting the local football fans. He mentioned that their preparations for the new season have just begun, and they are working hard to start this upcoming season on a strong note. He acknowledged that facing the strong opponent like Spurs is important as it will help the team’s improvement for the upcoming season.
Harry Winks, the new midfielder who just transferred from Spurs, will have the opportunity to play against his former team. He expressed his contentment with the preparations, he also mentioned that the team is friendly, and the most crucial thing is to be ready for the new season. He would be happy if they could face his former team and believes that Leicester City has a bright future ahead.
Finally, Marc Albrighton, the winger from the Premier League champions, said, "I met Everton (2014); the challenge is the weather in Thailand. which we are not familiar with, but against Spurs is good preparation for the new season. We have played against the Spurs many times. and I think it will do well."
Overall, the press conference highlighted the team's excitement about visiting Thailand, their determination to prepare well for the new season, and their willingness to face challenges as they progress toward their goals.
After landing in Thailand, the squad were given a warm welcome by their supporters before spending time signing autographs and posing for pictures with the fans, surrounded by the friendly atmosphere.
The historical match between two English giants, Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 17.00 p.m. on Sunday 23rd July 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand.
For those who would like to experience this world-class match, tickets are available now at https://www.ticketmelon.com/event/THFCLCFC. For the Leicester City zone (E7, E8, S1, S2, W2, W4), the price starts from 1,500 Baht, 2,500 Baht, 3,500 Baht, 4,500 Baht and 5,500 Baht.