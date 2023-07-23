D-Day! 'Tottenham Hotspur' VS 'Leicester City’
British Football Titans Clash in Pre-Season Warm-Up at Rajamangala Stadium on July 23, 2023
Bangkok, Thailand - July 22, 2022: The excitement is palpable as two of England's premier football clubs, 'Tottenham Hotspur' and 'Leicester City,' have arrived in Thailand for a historic pre-season before the opening of the season 2023/24 encounter. ProEvents and TEG Sports hosted a press conference today, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between these football powerhouses on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the iconic Rajamangala National Stadium.
The press conference was headed by 'Ange Postecoglou', the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, alongside 'James Maddison', an attacking midfielder representing the England national team and playing for Spurs. Also present were 'Enzo Maresca', the head coach of Leicester City Club, and 'James Justin', a talented wing-back, along with numerous members of the media.
For the first visit to Thailand, Tottenham Hotspur, led by their determined head coach Ange, along with star players like top goalscorer and England captain Harry Kane, the formidable South Korean attacker Son Heung-Min, talented Brazilian striker Richarlison, and the skilled England midfielder James Maddison, are eager to secure a victory after a narrow 3-2 loss to West Ham at Optus Stadium, Australia.
Their opponents, Leicester City, under the leadership of the new head coach Maresca, former assistant manager of Manchester City's European champions, boast a formidable lineup, including the experienced center Jamie Vardy and ex-Spurs midfielder Harry Winks. The Foxes are all set to challenge Spurs in this electrifying encounter.
Both teams have generously allowed Thai football fans to witness their open training sessions. Leicester City's training will be open to fans from 16:00 to 17:30, followed by Tottenham Hotspur's open training session from 18:00 to 20:00. Fans with the Golden Circle privilege will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the players of Spurs.
This exceptional match is supported by Tottenham Hotspur Club's title sponsor, AIA, and Leicester City's title sponsor, King Power, along with Jetts Fitness. The Football Association of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand have also extended their support to ensure the success of this sporting spectacle.
Fans of ‘Spurs’ and ‘the Foxes’ are urged not to miss this momentous event. The clash is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium at 17:00, with doors opening from 15:00 onwards. Major sponsors like AIA, King Power, and Jetts Fitness will have booths, alongside fan zone activities and souvenirs from both clubs’ activity booths, including CRC Super sport, Chang, and THFC Fanclub.
Ticket prices start at 1,500 baht, 2,500 baht, 3,500 baht, 4,500 baht and 5,500 baht, with tickets available for purchase at www.ticketmelon.com/event/THFCLCFC and at a booth located at the front of the stadium.