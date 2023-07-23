  D-Day! 'Tottenham Hotspur' VS 'Leicester City’

The press conference was headed by 'Ange Postecoglou', the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, alongside 'James Maddison', an attacking midfielder representing the England national team and playing for Spurs. Also present were 'Enzo Maresca', the head coach of Leicester City Club, and 'James Justin', a talented wing-back, along with numerous members of the media.



For the first visit to Thailand, Tottenham Hotspur, led by their determined head coach Ange, along with star players like top goalscorer and England captain Harry Kane, the formidable South Korean attacker Son Heung-Min, talented Brazilian striker Richarlison, and the skilled England midfielder James Maddison, are eager to secure a victory after a narrow 3-2 loss to West Ham at Optus Stadium, Australia.



Their opponents, Leicester City, under the leadership of the new head coach Maresca, former assistant manager of Manchester City's European champions, boast a formidable lineup, including the experienced center Jamie Vardy and ex-Spurs midfielder Harry Winks. The Foxes are all set to challenge Spurs in this electrifying encounter.



Both teams have generously allowed Thai football fans to witness their open training sessions. Leicester City's training will be open to fans from 16:00 to 17:30, followed by Tottenham Hotspur's open training session from 18:00 to 20:00. Fans with the Golden Circle privilege will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the players of Spurs.

