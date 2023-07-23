EFL Cup to remain Carabao Cup for another 3 years, says CEO

Sathien Setthasit, Carabao CEO, said recently that he will sign a deal to extend sponsorship of the EFL Cup, which is now known as the Carabao Cup, to 2027.

However, he declined to disclose the amount of money required to extend the sponsorship.

The Carabao Group, which produces energy drinks under the Carabao brand, began sponsoring the EFL Cup in 2017 as “the first partner”, which is why the cup was renamed. The sponsorship contract was extended twice and the latest will expire in 2024.