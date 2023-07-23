EFL Cup to remain Carabao Cup for another 3 years, says CEO
The CEO of Carabao Group will soon be heading to England to extend his company’s sponsorship of the English Football League (EFL) Cup by another three years.
Sathien Setthasit, Carabao CEO, said recently that he will sign a deal to extend sponsorship of the EFL Cup, which is now known as the Carabao Cup, to 2027.
However, he declined to disclose the amount of money required to extend the sponsorship.
The Carabao Group, which produces energy drinks under the Carabao brand, began sponsoring the EFL Cup in 2017 as “the first partner”, which is why the cup was renamed. The sponsorship contract was extended twice and the latest will expire in 2024.
The EFL Cup is an annual knockout competition and the main trophy in domestic football in England.
Organised by the EFL, the competition is open to any club within the top four levels of the league, comprising the top-level Premier League and three divisions of EFL’s own league competition (Championship, League One and League Two).
The tournament is played over seven rounds and the final is held at Wembley Stadium usually on a Sunday in February or March.
Carabao Group said sponsoring the EFL Cup is giving its products worldwide exposure.
The group said it wanted to enter the English market first because its energy drinks market is far higher than in European countries.