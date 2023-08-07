Sanya Khanchai won the 50 km trail championship.
Sanya Khanchai is a Thai national trail runner. Win the 50 km trail championship, Pattaya Spartan Trifecta 2023, the organizers are delighted! Overview of the top ASEAN field Ready to continue at "Blue Tree Phuket" this November
"Pattaya Spartan Trifecta Weekend and Trail 2023" is the last day of the race to end this race in the "Spartan Trail" category, which is the first time in Thailand that "Spartan Tan" has arranged for a race without an obstacle course. in a trail running style To support the expansion of the trail runner market that is expanding rapidly in the region. The race consists of an Ultra distance of 50 km, a half distance of 21 km and a distance of 10 km.
The highlight of the competition is the Spartan Trail type, 50 km distance, overall. The results show that "Thep Pom" Sanya Khanchai, a 49-year-old Thai national trail runner, shows her endurance. and strength of the body Run to the finish line first with a time of 5 hours 5.49 minutes, successfully winning the championship, while second place goes to Kittiphat Chotichindakun, a 32-year-old young trail runner, enters the finish line followed by a time of 5 hours 11.55 minutes and 3rd place Darika Suwanmongkol, a 35-year-old young trail runner, doing a time of 6 hours 00.47 minutes.
The final course of Spartan Race Thailand 2023 in the program "Phuket Spartan Trifecta and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket" held during the 25th -26 November 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket, Phuket Province
Follow for details More at http://www.spartanrace.co.th/ and https://www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand/