Sanya Khanchai won the 50 km trail championship.

The highlight of the competition is the Spartan Trail type, 50 km distance, overall. The results show that "Thep Pom" Sanya Khanchai, a 49-year-old Thai national trail runner, shows her endurance. and strength of the body Run to the finish line first with a time of 5 hours 5.49 minutes, successfully winning the championship, while second place goes to Kittiphat Chotichindakun, a 32-year-old young trail runner, enters the finish line followed by a time of 5 hours 11.55 minutes and 3rd place Darika Suwanmongkol, a 35-year-old young trail runner, doing a time of 6 hours 00.47 minutes.

The final course of Spartan Race Thailand 2023 in the program "Phuket Spartan Trifecta and APAC Championship Weekend Presented by Blue Tree Phuket" held during the 25th -26 November 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket, Phuket Province

