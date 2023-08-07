"True Bangkok" defeated "Buriram" 2-0, champion of the Thailand Champions Cup
The first champion in history, "The Gods", True Bangkok United defeated Buriram united 2-0 in the Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023 battle.
Football Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023, pre-season football cup, Buriram United, Triple Champ last season, enters the field, meets True Bangkok United, runner-up in the Thai League.
True Bangkok United, beat Buriram United 2-0, successfully won the Daikin Thailand Champions Cup 2023 and became the first champion in the history of the club.
