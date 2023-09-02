Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag
Rasmus Hojlund is fit and available for Manchester United and could make his debut in their Premier League game against Arsenal this weekend, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday (September 1).
The Danish striker joined the club from Atalanta for a reported fee of 72 million pounds ($91.22 million) before the season began, but has yet to feature for United due to a back injury.
Another player who could make his first appearance for the club is new signing Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back has arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.
After Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace on Thursday, United have signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.
United are strongly linked by British media with a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. With the transfer window closing later on Friday, Ten Hag would not be drawn on the subject but he is satisfied with the club's work in the transfer market.
United, with two wins from three games, travel to face Arsenal on Sunday (September 3), with the Gunners sitting one point ahead of them in the table.
Mikel Arteta said games against Man United were often spectacular and great for spectators, adding it would be great for the team to get a boost of confidence before the international break.
Arteta also explained the reasons for allowing forward Balogun leave to join Monaco, saying he was happy for the youngster and wished him well.