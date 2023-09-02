Hojlund ready for United debut at Arsenal, says Ten Hag

Another player who could make his first appearance for the club is new signing Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish left back has arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.

After Dean Henderson joined Crystal Palace on Thursday, United have signed Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

United are strongly linked by British media with a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. With the transfer window closing later on Friday, Ten Hag would not be drawn on the subject but he is satisfied with the club's work in the transfer market.

