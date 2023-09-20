Laguna Phuket gears up for 29th Laguna Phuket triathlon this November

Laguna Phuket, the ultimate haven for relaxation and a hub of integrated lifestyle hospitality in Phuket, is teaming up with prominent national organizations to gear up for "the 29th Laguna Phuket Triathlon."

These include Phuket Province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sports Authority of Thailand under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Thai Airways, among others.

A new era of international triathlon competitions will elevate Phuket to a premier sports event destination and set to draw over 1,200 athletes from 30 different countries across the globe, while also contributing to the buzz of the 2023 high season. Mark the calendars for November 19th!

The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is Southeast Asia’s longest-running and most triumphant triathlon event.

“We're absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to announce the return of the "Laguna Phuket Triathlon." This grand comeback is made possible through the outstanding collaboration of all sectors involved” exclaimed Paul Wilson, VP and Deputy Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.

"This year's competition promises to be an extraordinary and intensified experience. Our competition grounds adhere to the highest international safety standards, offering a race route unlike any other. Participants will traverse the exquisite landscapes of the Andaman Sea, pristine lakes, natural trails, and lush green scenery, all while enjoying the comfort of accommodations nestled within Laguna Phuket. We eagerly anticipate the arrival of both professional and amateur triathletes to this exceptional event. It serves as a perfect kickoff for Phuket's upcoming high season, making it an ideal destination for sports enthusiasts and travellers alike." . Wilson said.