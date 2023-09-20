Laguna Phuket gears up for 29th Laguna Phuket triathlon this November
Get ready for an extraordinary international triathlon competition in Phuket Province! It's all set to deliver a thrilling spectacle, attracting over 1,200 triathlon enthusiasts from around the world.
Laguna Phuket, the ultimate haven for relaxation and a hub of integrated lifestyle hospitality in Phuket, is teaming up with prominent national organizations to gear up for "the 29th Laguna Phuket Triathlon."
These include Phuket Province, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sports Authority of Thailand under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Thai Airways, among others.
A new era of international triathlon competitions will elevate Phuket to a premier sports event destination and set to draw over 1,200 athletes from 30 different countries across the globe, while also contributing to the buzz of the 2023 high season. Mark the calendars for November 19th!
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is Southeast Asia’s longest-running and most triumphant triathlon event.
“We're absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to announce the return of the "Laguna Phuket Triathlon." This grand comeback is made possible through the outstanding collaboration of all sectors involved” exclaimed Paul Wilson, VP and Deputy Managing Director of Laguna Phuket.
"This year's competition promises to be an extraordinary and intensified experience. Our competition grounds adhere to the highest international safety standards, offering a race route unlike any other. Participants will traverse the exquisite landscapes of the Andaman Sea, pristine lakes, natural trails, and lush green scenery, all while enjoying the comfort of accommodations nestled within Laguna Phuket. We eagerly anticipate the arrival of both professional and amateur triathletes to this exceptional event. It serves as a perfect kickoff for Phuket's upcoming high season, making it an ideal destination for sports enthusiasts and travellers alike." . Wilson said.
The "29th Laguna Phuket Triathlon" is happening on November 19, 2023, at Laguna Grove, with the theme 'You are a legend.' Whether you're a pro or a first-timer, this event is open to all who dream of making their mark through discipline and determination.
The triathlon offers an exciting challenge, including a 1.8 km swim in the Andaman Sea and lagoon, a 55 km bike ride through Phuket's countryside and villages, and a 12 km run at Laguna Phuket, all expertly managed by professional team and commentator Whit Raymond.
For a different level of excitement, there are a Sprint (0.5 km swim, 20 km bike, 6 km run) and a Duathlon (4 km run, 5 km bike, 12 km run) for family racers and those seeking a relaxed triathlon.
This year, there are exciting pre- and post-event activities. It's a packed week to enhance the triathlon experience. Starting on September 17, 2023, join the "Bicycle Clinic" by “Cycosports” for race preparation.
On September 18, try the "Open Water Swim" by TriHub, and enjoy the "Lifestyle Night Market" in the evening. On September 20, unwind with yoga and breakfast at "Open Kitchen."
Finally, on September 21, witness the thrilling "Four-Man Muay Thai Championship" with top fighters.
The "Laguna Phuket Triathlon" is renowned worldwide as an international triathlon event. Over the years, it has attracted a multitude of highly skilled triathletes from various corners of the globe, including notable names like Michael Raelert from Germany, a four-time Iron Man champion; Massimo Cicana from Venice, Italy, a distinguished triathlon champion; Ruedi Wild from Switzerland, who competed in the 2012 Olympics; Emma Pallant-Browne from England, boasting over 20 Iron Man 70.3 victories; Inge Prasetyo from Indonesia, a silver medalist in the SEA Games; Jaray Jearanai, a member of the Thai national triathlon team, and numerous other celebrities.
The Southeast Asia’s longest-running and most successful triathlon event, the Laguna Phuket Triathlon was listed as Top 8 of The World’s Greatest Tri Swims by 220 Triathlon Magazine (UK) in 2020. LPT has also been ranked 5th on the 10 Best Triathlons in the World list, by Let’s Do This (UK). While Laguna Phuket destination has been named an Honourable Contributor in Sports and Exercise, by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ Department of Physical Education (DPE) in 2019. This iconic competition has also made a significant impact by supporting the Children First Fun (CFF) fund in Phuket.
Participants can savour relaxation with a warm welcome with luxurious accommodations equipped with modern amenities.
These accommodations are conveniently situated within the vicinity of the competition venue. Plus, complimentary shuttle bus and shuttle boat transfers within the resort to the race track are provided.
With an advantage of special room rates at Angsana Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, SAii Laguna Phuket, and Banyan Tree Veya Phuket by booking with the code LPT2023. It's the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for the triathlon adventure!
Registration is now open until November 13, 2023, through online channels at www.lagunaphukettri.com.