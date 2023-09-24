Thailand’s top female rowing duo bag bronze at Hangzhou Asian Games
Top female rowers Nanthida Krajangjam and Parisa Chaempudsa clinched a bronze medal – Thailand’s first – at the 2022 Asian Games on Sunday morning.
The competition was held at the Chinese city Hangzhou’s Fuyang Water Sports Centre, where the duo displayed their prowess in the Women’s Double Sculls 2,000-metre rowing event. They reached the finish line in 7 minutes 21.70 seconds.
The gold, however, was secured by China’s very own Lu Shiyu and Shen Shuangmei, who hit the finish line in 7 minutes and 3.41 seconds.
The silver medal was awarded to Iranian pair Javer Masha and Norouzi Tazeh Kand Zeinab, who completed the race in 7 minutes 17.08 seconds.
The 2022 Asian Games were originally scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25 last year but were postponed to September 23 to October 8 this year due to the Covid pandemic.
Hangzhou is the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.