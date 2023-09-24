Thailand’s top female rowing duo bag bronze at Hangzhou Asian Games

The competition was held at the Chinese city Hangzhou’s Fuyang Water Sports Centre, where the duo displayed their prowess in the Women’s Double Sculls 2,000-metre rowing event. They reached the finish line in 7 minutes 21.70 seconds.

The gold, however, was secured by China’s very own Lu Shiyu and Shen Shuangmei, who hit the finish line in 7 minutes and 3.41 seconds.