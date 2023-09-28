background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, September 29, 2023
Thammanoon Sriroj, Thai senior professional golf champion

THURSDAY, September 28, 2023

Thammanoon Sriroj, a 54-year-old golfer, won the Toyota Senior Championship 2023, the last golf tournament of the year. Ready to receive a prize money of 120,000 baht to take home.

Thai senior professional golf SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, Round 6 and the final round of 2023, Toyota Senior Championship 2023, competing at Hua Hin Royal Golf Course, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Between 26-28 September 2023
 

The championship belongs to Thammanoon Sriroj, former champion of the Asian Tour in 5 events after performing well. On the last day, he added 2 under, for a total of 9 under three days, winning the championship and receiving a prize money of 117,600 baht.

 “Today I am happy to be able to win the first championship of this year with the association. The day started off really well, especially in the first five holes. Before getting a nearly hole-in-one birdie at hole 14 and playing a correction shot at hole 18, we were able to do as we intended, ultimately winning the championship.” Thammanoon Sriroj said 

golfThai golfersPrachuab Khiri Khan
