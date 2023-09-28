Thammanoon Sriroj, Thai senior professional golf champion

The championship belongs to Thammanoon Sriroj, former champion of the Asian Tour in 5 events after performing well. On the last day, he added 2 under, for a total of 9 under three days, winning the championship and receiving a prize money of 117,600 baht.

“Today I am happy to be able to win the first championship of this year with the association. The day started off really well, especially in the first five holes. Before getting a nearly hole-in-one birdie at hole 14 and playing a correction shot at hole 18, we were able to do as we intended, ultimately winning the championship.” Thammanoon Sriroj said