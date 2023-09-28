Junior Asian Tour Returns at Lake View Resort this Weekend

This event marks the fourth installment out of six in this year's Junior Asian Tour series. It presents players with the chance to participate in international standard tournaments and accumulate points for potential selection in various international junior and professional events, including the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prominent events in Thailand.

The qualifying round for non-JAT members is scheduled for September 28 at Lakeview Resort and Country Club. Only the top 30 players will secure their slots for the tournament rounds held from Friday to Sunday.

The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (ages 10-12), B classes (ages 13-14), and A classes (ages 15-18). Competitions are held in a three-day stroke-play format, spanning 52 holes for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will bestow World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard points to players.

Fans can stay updated on the tournament through the Junior Asian Tour Fanpage. Additionally, live streaming coverage can be viewed on TrustGolf Facebook and Junior Asian Tour Facebook from 9 am to 4 pm.

