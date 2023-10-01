Teerawut and Alisa Secure Double JAT Victory at Lake View Resort

His eight-stroke victory over Wittaya Ngamhom also earned him the title in the open category. Wittaya, meanwhile, carded a 74 for a combined score of even-par-216, which saw him finish second in both the A class and Open class.

Alisa, a member of the National Team Development Programme, defended her title in the A girls class following her final round of 71 and a total even-par-216. That also earned her the trophy in the open category.

Coming in lone second was Puntita Pawichai, whose total score was 11 over-par-227. Vietnamese Bao Nghi Than finished third with 227.

