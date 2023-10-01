Teerawut and Alisa Secure Double JAT Victory at Lake View Resort
Teerawut Boonseeor and Alisa Inprasit dominated both the A class and Open class titles as the 4th Junior Asian Tour circuit concluded at Lake View Resort and Country Club in Petchaburi on Sunday.
Making his debut on the JAT, Teerawut, competing in the A boys (ages 15-18), completed his wire-to-wire victory with a total score of 8 under-par-208. He shot five birdies against a double bogey and two bogeys for a final round of 70.
His eight-stroke victory over Wittaya Ngamhom also earned him the title in the open category. Wittaya, meanwhile, carded a 74 for a combined score of even-par-216, which saw him finish second in both the A class and Open class.
Alisa, a member of the National Team Development Programme, defended her title in the A girls class following her final round of 71 and a total even-par-216. That also earned her the trophy in the open category.
Coming in lone second was Puntita Pawichai, whose total score was 11 over-par-227. Vietnamese Bao Nghi Than finished third with 227.
In the B boys (ages 13-14), Pasit Ratakua, with two birdies, one eagle on hole No 12, and three bogeys, signed off with a 71 for a total of one over-par-217 to lift the title. Sitting a stroke behind was Tantikorn Klinpeng, who shot a final round of 71 for a total of 218.
On the girls' side, Arisa Bintachitt, the winner in the inaugural JAT circuit in January, carded a 73 for a total one over-par-217 to claim her second trophy on the tour. She beat Kanyarak Pongpithanon by two shots, as the latter shot a 75 for a total of 219.
The fifth and final JAT circuit will take place between October 27-29, with the venue to be announced later. For further information, follow the Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage.