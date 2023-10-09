Thai athletes bag 244.2 million baht for Asian Games medal haul

NSDF chief Supranee Guptasa said the 244.2-million-baht prize fund was divided into 175.5 million for athletes, 26.45 million for coaches and 42.25 million for sports associations.

The money will be transferred to each athlete’s bank account as soon as possible, she said, asking sports associations to submit the banking details quickly. The money should be transferred in less than a month so that athletes and officials can toast their success, Supranee added.

The government is also preparing a party to celebrate Thai athletes’ winning performances in Hangzhou.