Thai athletes bag 244.2 million baht for Asian Games medal haul
Thai athletes and officials have been rewarded with 244.2 million baht in cash for their performances at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) said on Monday.
The Takraw Association of Thailand received the highest reward, with 86.8 million baht for winning four gold medals.
Thailand came eighth in the medal table at the September 23-October 8 Games with 12 golds, 14 silvers and 32 bronzes for a total of 58 medals.
NSDF chief Supranee Guptasa said the 244.2-million-baht prize fund was divided into 175.5 million for athletes, 26.45 million for coaches and 42.25 million for sports associations.
The money will be transferred to each athlete’s bank account as soon as possible, she said, asking sports associations to submit the banking details quickly. The money should be transferred in less than a month so that athletes and officials can toast their success, Supranee added.
The government is also preparing a party to celebrate Thai athletes’ winning performances in Hangzhou.
The following 22 sports associations received Asian Games cash rewards:
- Takraw Association: 86.8 million baht (4 gold)
- Rowing & Canoeing Association: 44.45 million baht (2 silver, 4 bronze)
- Athletic Association: 10.5 million baht (2 silver)
- Thailand Golf Association: 18 million baht (2 gold, 1 silver)
- Yacht Racing Association: 8.25 million baht (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)
- Thailand Karate Federation: 1.5 million baht (2 bronze)
- Thai Cycling Association: 2.25 million baht (1 silver, 1 bronze)
- Thailand Kurash Association: 1.5 million baht (2 bronze)
- Thailand Equestrian Federation: 4.5 million baht (1 silver, 1 bronze)
- Taekwondo Association: 7.5 million baht (2 gold, 2 bronze)
- Lawn Tennis Association: 1.5 million baht for (1 bronze)
- Table Tennis Association: 3.75 million baht (1 bronze)
- Contract Bridge League: 4.5 million baht (1 bronze)
- Badminton Association: 6.3 million baht (1 bronze)
- Thailand Boxing Association: 7.5 million baht (3 silver, 4 bronze)
- Skeet & Trap Shooting Association: 2.25 million baht (1 bronze)
- Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association: 3.75 million baht (1 silver 3 bronze)
- Jiu-Jitsu Association: 1.5 million baht (2 bronze)
- Thailand Volleyball Association: 8.4 million baht (1 bronze)
- Windsurfing Association: 5.25 million baht (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)
- Thailand Extreme Sports Association: 1.5 million baht (1 bronze)
- Thailand E-Sports Federation: 12.75 million baht (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)