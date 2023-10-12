4moles.com and Sealy Thailand together create the golf magic at Golf Rendezvous 2023 - Music and Golf Festival
Bangkok, Alpine Golf Club: In an exciting collaboration, 4moles.com has joined hands with Sealy Posturepedic Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Monthien Hotel Group, and TIM 2.0 by Goldfish to present the highly-anticipated Sealy Presents 4moles.com Golf Rendezvous- Music, Golf, Festival. Scheduled on the October 6th, this one-day golf extravaganza took place at the prestigious Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani.
The day started with a heavy down-pour and followed by a pleasant round of golf. The event promised not just fierce competition but also a touch of luxury and camaraderie. Golf enthusiasts enjoyed a grand dinner party with exclusively crafted by Johnnie Walker under the slogan “Keep Walking” and a range of entertainment activities, including an illustrious award presentation ceremony.
Additionally, participants had the chance to win coveted top prize: a lavish complimentary stay Soneva Kiri, valued at an impressive Bt186,550. Furthermore, those with the skill and luck to achieve a hole-in-one will be rewarded with a special prize worth over Bt176,400, generously provided by Sealy.
Affluent media was invited to the 4moles.com Golf Rendezvous- Music and Golf Festival to witness the Active Momentum Range of premium mattress by Sealy Thailand.
Dinesh C. Thakur, Founder and CEO of 4moles.com and Goldfish Technology, said during the press conference on Friday, "Golf Rendezvous is a flagship event that we organize every year. Our objective is to take this event worldwide. We have held this event in India, Abu Dhabi, and this year in Thailand. Through our online platform, we reach a global audience, catering to both professional and collaborative events. We also provide content tailored for golfers. As we all know, social media is growing in importance, with people keen to create their own User Generated Content (UGC). So, as a platform team, we not only provide the content we wish to share but also facilitate golfers in sharing their content with others."
He also discussed the start of his company's operations in Thailand, stating, "We initiated the Golf Rendezvous in 2017 and invested US$21 million to establish our office in Thailand. The Golf Rendezvous is an annual event where we invite friends, guests, and the media. It serves as a platform to bring together individuals from the golf industry for a great time. Additionally, we are proud to be certified media partners for the PGA, European Tour, and the Asian Tour. We have collaborated with Sealy, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Lufthansa, BMW, and have provided digital platform support for Honda LPGA Thailand."
Tarun Puri, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Sealy Posturepedic Thailand, spoke about their involvement in golf since the year 2000. He mentioned, "Players like Thongchai Jaidee expressed concerns about the quality of their sleep, as they didn't want to wake up with back pain. This led us to realize that creating a quality product to help players sleep better can ultimately improve their performance. Sealy's Posturepedic support technology has been certified by doctors in the US and Australia, making it an ideal choice for golfers."
Tarun Puri also highlighted Sealy's rich history, stating, "Sealy has been in operation since 1881 and holds the distinction of being the world's No. 1 mattress company, with a presence in 60 countries worldwide. According to the latest research, a Sealy mattress is sold every 10 seconds around the world."
The 4moles.com Golf Rendezvous 2023 followed the stableford format on a double Peoria handicap, where players earn points based on their performance at each hole. As an added perk, each participant received an exclusive goodie bag valued at Bt3,000.
With a roster of 110 eager players, the competition was set to be fierce. Male participants played the course from the white tees, while female golfers, juniors, and senior players teed off from the red markers. The tournament was divided into three classes: Class A (0-9 handicaps), Class B (10-17 handicaps), and Class C (over 18 handicaps, based on individual handicaps).
Ultimately, the winner was be determined based on net scores and will claim the prestigious Overall Gross Trophy. Notably, the India Rendezvous Final award will be exclusively presented to a winner from India. Additionally, special awards for the nearest shot to the flag, presented by Sealy and 4moles, and the nearest to the line, presented by Amazing Thailand, added to the excitement.
The lucky Raffle draw remained a highlight of the event, with the grand prize offering a remarkable complimentary stay with meals at Soneva Kiri, valued at over Bt186,550, and a special hole-in-one award worth over Bt176,400, courtesy of Sealy.
In the C class event (18 handicap and above), Somjing Chuangsakul secured victory with a score of 40, clinching the championship trophy. Tanes Petchsuwan followed closely in second place with a score of 39.
In the B class event (handicap 10-17), Avinash Kumar displayed excellent performance, carding a score of 40 to claim the title. The runner-up position went to Theekaroj Piampongsarn, who finished with a score of 39.
In the A class (handicap 0-9), Thanakorn Thawachotikul dominated with two under-par rounds, while Munkaew secured second place with a score of 39. Thanakorn also won the overall low gross title.
Ali Mohammad distinguished himself by winning the Indian Exclusive title, posting an impressive score of 41.