4moles.com and Sealy Thailand together create the golf magic at Golf Rendezvous 2023 - Music and Golf Festival

Tarun Puri, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Sealy Posturepedic Thailand, spoke about their involvement in golf since the year 2000. He mentioned, "Players like Thongchai Jaidee expressed concerns about the quality of their sleep, as they didn't want to wake up with back pain. This led us to realize that creating a quality product to help players sleep better can ultimately improve their performance. Sealy's Posturepedic support technology has been certified by doctors in the US and Australia, making it an ideal choice for golfers."

Tarun Puri also highlighted Sealy's rich history, stating, "Sealy has been in operation since 1881 and holds the distinction of being the world's No. 1 mattress company, with a presence in 60 countries worldwide. According to the latest research, a Sealy mattress is sold every 10 seconds around the world."

The 4moles.com Golf Rendezvous 2023 followed the stableford format on a double Peoria handicap, where players earn points based on their performance at each hole. As an added perk, each participant received an exclusive goodie bag valued at Bt3,000.

With a roster of 110 eager players, the competition was set to be fierce. Male participants played the course from the white tees, while female golfers, juniors, and senior players teed off from the red markers. The tournament was divided into three classes: Class A (0-9 handicaps), Class B (10-17 handicaps), and Class C (over 18 handicaps, based on individual handicaps).

Ultimately, the winner was be determined based on net scores and will claim the prestigious Overall Gross Trophy. Notably, the India Rendezvous Final award will be exclusively presented to a winner from India. Additionally, special awards for the nearest shot to the flag, presented by Sealy and 4moles, and the nearest to the line, presented by Amazing Thailand, added to the excitement.

The lucky Raffle draw remained a highlight of the event, with the grand prize offering a remarkable complimentary stay with meals at Soneva Kiri, valued at over Bt186,550, and a special hole-in-one award worth over Bt176,400, courtesy of Sealy.

In the C class event (18 handicap and above), Somjing Chuangsakul secured victory with a score of 40, clinching the championship trophy. Tanes Petchsuwan followed closely in second place with a score of 39.

In the B class event (handicap 10-17), Avinash Kumar displayed excellent performance, carding a score of 40 to claim the title. The runner-up position went to Theekaroj Piampongsarn, who finished with a score of 39.

In the A class (handicap 0-9), Thanakorn Thawachotikul dominated with two under-par rounds, while Munkaew secured second place with a score of 39. Thanakorn also won the overall low gross title.

Ali Mohammad distinguished himself by winning the Indian Exclusive title, posting an impressive score of 41.

