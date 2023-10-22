background-defaultbackground-default
Songkhla races to the top as motorsport hub

SUNDAY, October 22, 2023

The thrilling final round of the PT Maxnitron Racing Series 2023 in Songkhla proved to be a huge hit among both local and foreign motorsports fans.

The PT Songkhla Grand Prix, which was flagged off on Wednesday and wraps up today, was held in the picturesque setting of the Chalatat Beach. The newly developed street circuit saw contestants zooming down 2.7 kilometres per round.

The aim of the Grand Prix was not just to elevate the abilities of Thai racers, but also to help develop the motorsports industry in the region.

Songkhla also stands to benefit from a surge in tourist arrivals now that it is fast becoming a motorsport hub.

Photo By Jaroon Thongnual

