Hangzhou Asian Para Games officially open

The fourth Asian Para Games officially opened on Sunday night in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, with a spectacular ceremony featuring artistic performances backed by the application of new technologies.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, declared the Games open during the opening ceremony that started at 19:30 local time at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

The live-broadcast opening ceremony was also attended by dignitaries from participating countries and regions, and international organizations, including Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

The national flag of China was escorted into the venue and raised at the ceremony to the playing of the national anthem.

Sports delegations from participating countries and regions entered the stadium in alphabetical order.