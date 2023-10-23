Hangzhou Asian Para Games officially open
China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang declared the 4th Asian Para Games open at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Sunday evening.
The fourth Asian Para Games officially opened on Sunday night in Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, with a spectacular ceremony featuring artistic performances backed by the application of new technologies.
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, declared the Games open during the opening ceremony that started at 19:30 local time at the lotus-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.
The live-broadcast opening ceremony was also attended by dignitaries from participating countries and regions, and international organizations, including Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.
The national flag of China was escorted into the venue and raised at the ceremony to the playing of the national anthem.
Sports delegations from participating countries and regions entered the stadium in alphabetical order.
Led by wheelchair basketball player Huang Xiaolian and wheelchair fencer Sun Gang as the flag bearers, the Chinese delegation, consisting of 723 members, last paraded into the stadium as the host nation.
Team China is represented by 439 athletes in 397 events across all 22 sports.
A total of 3,800 para athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia will compete for medals in 22 sports and 564 events until October 28.