Thailand clinches first two gold medals at the 4th Asian Para Games
Chaiwat Rattana secured his first gold medal in the men's 100m T34 wheelchair racing at the 4th Asian Para Games, setting a new Asian record in the process. Sasirawan Inthachot was also in top form, clinching a gold medal in the women's 200m T47 running race.
The 4th Asian Para Games, the largest disability sports event in Asia, is being held in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from October 22 to 28.
Chaiwat demonstrated exceptional form, matching the defending champion’s performance, and clinching the gold medal with an impressive time of 15.18 seconds. This remarkable achievement not only marked his first gold medal at the Asian Para Games but also shattered the Asian Para Games record.
The silver medal was awarded to China’s Gong Wen Hao, who finished in second place with a time of 15.55 seconds, while the bronze medal went to Ali Rady Arshid from Qatar, who completed the race in 15.60 seconds.
Sasirawan also made Thailand proud. emerging victorious in the final round of the women's 200m T47 running event, by crossing the finish line with a time of 25.58 seconds.
Chinese athletes Li Lu and Jiang Yunfei secured the second and third positions with times of 25.68 and 27.05 seconds, respectively.
In recognition of their outstanding achievements, Chaiwat and Sasirawan received a cash prize of 1 million baht from the National Sports Development Fund.