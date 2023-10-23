Thailand clinches first two gold medals at the 4th Asian Para Games

The 4th Asian Para Games, the largest disability sports event in Asia, is being held in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from October 22 to 28.

Chaiwat demonstrated exceptional form, matching the defending champion’s performance, and clinching the gold medal with an impressive time of 15.18 seconds. This remarkable achievement not only marked his first gold medal at the Asian Para Games but also shattered the Asian Para Games record.

The silver medal was awarded to China’s Gong Wen Hao, who finished in second place with a time of 15.55 seconds, while the bronze medal went to Ali Rady Arshid from Qatar, who completed the race in 15.60 seconds.