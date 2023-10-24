Nation’s Khwansuda wins taekwondo gold at Asian Para Games
Nation Group is celebrating after one of its employees, Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, won a gold medal at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
Khwansuda kicked her way through to the final in the women's K44-47-kilogram category taekwondo competition on Monday. However, standing in the way of a gold medal was the daunting figure of Isakova Ziyodakhov, the world No 1 from Uzbekistan.
A former world champion and Para Olympic medallist herself, Khwansuda showed no fear against her illustrious opponent in a tight contest characterised by spinning kicks unleashed by both fighters.
However, it was the Thai who prevailed at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, as the 2020 Paralympic Games bronze medallist showed superior skills and determination to secure a 7-4 victory over Ziyodakhov.
Speaking after being crowned Asian Para Games champion, Khwansuda revealed that the challenge of facing the world's No 1 had inspired her to new heights in the bout. She said she had initially lacked confidence in winning, but her coach's encouragement and her own perseverance brought victory within her grasp. She now plans to go straight back into intense training for the Paralympic Games in 2024.
The Thai team enjoyed an outstanding first day at the Asian Para Games, securing a total of five gold medals on the track from the following athletes:
Chaiwat Ratana: Men's 100m wheelchair racing, T34 class.
Sasirawan Inthachot: Women's 200m running race, T47.
Jakkarin Dammunee: Men's 100m wheelchair race, T13.
Khwansuda Phuangkitcha: Women's K44-47kg taekwondo.
Prawat Wahoram: Men's 5,000m wheelchair race, T54 class.
The Thai team also added three more gold medals away from the track thanks to the following athletes:
Prawat Wahoram: Men's 1,500m wheelchair race, T54.
Anuson Chaichamnan: Shooting R9 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone, SH2.
Pipat Thongjapo, Chitiphat Charoenta, Yuenyong Khanthithao, and Boonsiri Sanitmuanwai: Men’s Sabre Team in Wheelchair Fencing.
Thailand was fifth in the medal table as of press time on Tuesday, with eight golds, six silvers and six bronzes for a total of 20 medals. Hosts China topped the standings with 51 gold medals.