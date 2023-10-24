Nation’s Khwansuda wins taekwondo gold at Asian Para Games

Khwansuda kicked her way through to the final in the women's K44-47-kilogram category taekwondo competition on Monday. However, standing in the way of a gold medal was the daunting figure of Isakova Ziyodakhov, the world No 1 from Uzbekistan.

A former world champion and Para Olympic medallist herself, Khwansuda showed no fear against her illustrious opponent in a tight contest characterised by spinning kicks unleashed by both fighters.

However, it was the Thai who prevailed at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, as the 2020 Paralympic Games bronze medallist showed superior skills and determination to secure a 7-4 victory over Ziyodakhov.

Speaking after being crowned Asian Para Games champion, Khwansuda revealed that the challenge of facing the world's No 1 had inspired her to new heights in the bout. She said she had initially lacked confidence in winning, but her coach's encouragement and her own perseverance brought victory within her grasp. She now plans to go straight back into intense training for the Paralympic Games in 2024.