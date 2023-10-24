Muay Thai star Rodtang gifted signed shirt by Messi

“I was a normal kid who didn't think he would give me this. I hope you like my fights. And someday we will meet. Thank you brother for helping me,” Rodtang, aka Tinnakorn Srisawat, posted on Instagram.

The shirt of superstar Messi, 36, who led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was reportedly procured by Messi’s bodyguard, Yassine Chueko, who is an avid fan of Muay Thai.

Chueko, who spent nearly two years training in Muay Thai in Phuket, is on record as saying flyweight champion Rodtang is his favourite fighter.

Chueko was reportedly hired to protect Messi at the personal recommendation of David Beckham, president of Inter Miami, where Messi is currently playing in the United States.

Tinnakorn originally hails from the southern province of Phatthalung and holds an impressive kickboxing record of 271 wins, 43 losses and 10 draws. His other nickname, “The Tank”, is a direct translation of his stage name “Rodtang”.