American teen gets Buakaw in his corner after Muay Thai dare goes viral

The top comment, which broke the Instagram record with over 2.57 million likes, came from user fiven9nekid: “Fly to small town in Thailand, get accepted by their people, learn the language, train Muay Thai for a year and half, fight in a tournament, win the tournament, return to the USA and join the UFC, stay in shape & go undefeated in your weight class, retire and do an interview saying this comment was the reason you fought so hard.”

The comment caught the attention of former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij, who tagged Buakaw and also Muay Thai film star Tony Jaa, saying, “I'm sure these two gentlemen will be happy to help.”

Buakaw was quick to get back to the American teen:

“Hello, I am Buakaw! Both myself and the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand extend a warm welcome and are prepared to assist you during your stay in Thailand. I will send you a direct message to discuss this further."