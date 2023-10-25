Samart Payakaroon: a true legend of Muay Thai

He went on to successfully defend his title against Juan Meza, also from Mexico, earning him a fearsome reputation. When he dodged more than 20 challenging strikes and counterattacked with a direct punch to his opponent's chin, it led to a 12th-round knockout.

“Most Thai fans were impressed by the way I dodged punches in that fight, but I wasn’t happy with myself because I felt that my performance wasn't good. If I hadn't landed that punch, I would probably have been criticized for wanting the fight to go the full 12 rounds, but I had already given my best. At that time, I wasn't training as rigorously, and I took a long break from boxing," he said.

During that break, Samart no longer trained as diligently and started experiencing weight issues, which became evident in his second championship defence against Jeff Fenech from Australia. Forced to lose weight in a short time, fatigue and a lack of form set in. As a result, he suffered a TKO defeat in the fourth round.

Samart's significantly flawed form during the fight raised questions among many boxing fans, leading them to wonder if the match was fixed.

“I didn’t train much during that period because, at that point, I didn't have the desire to continue boxing. My career had turned to singing and acting. But on the day of the fight, I decided to go ahead. I didn't think about winning or losing because if I did, I would have trained harder than that," he explained

About a year after losing the championship, Samart returned to Muay Thai fighting after two more international boxing matches. He still found success and defeated several prominent Thai boxers of the era. In 1988, Samart received the Outstanding Thai Boxer award from the Sports Writers Association of Thailand for his undefeated performance that year.

Then he was booked to fight against Wangchannoi Sor Palangchai. By then a popular figure in the entertainment industry, Samart neglected his training and suffered a brutal defeat. He subsequently announced his retirement from Muay Thai.

In 1993, Samart made a comeback to international boxing, and he had a remarkable year. He won five consecutive fights, showing great form. In 1994, he competed in the WBA Featherweight World Championship against Eloy Rojas, a Venezuelan boxer. Unfortunately, he lost by TKO in the 8th round. After that, Samart retired from the world of boxing.

Samart's Muay Thai record includes 150 fights, with 130 wins (30 by knockout), 18 losses, and 2 draws. His boxing record, meanwhile, includes 23 fights, with 21 wins (12 by knockout) and 2 losses (both by knockout). His career in both Muay Thai and boxing solidified his status as one of the most iconic fighters in the history of combat sports in Thailand.

“If you were to ask which I prefer between Muay Thai and international boxing, I would answer that I come from Muay Thai and prefer Muay Thai. This is because Muay Thai encompasses everything, including the push kick, kicking, punching, knee strikes, and elbow strikes – it's my favourite discipline," Samart said

In the entertainment industry, Samart's good looks and his reputation as a talented Muay Thai fighter opened doors for him in the world of music. He was invited to work in the music industry and produced several hit songs. Additionally, he had a successful career in modelling and acting, appearing in both television dramas and movies. His achievements were so significant that he received the Golden Doll Award for Best Actor in 1991.

Samart continues to be active in the entertainment industry, and he is periodically invited to serve as a Muay Thai trainer in various countries. He has also established his own Muay Thai camp under the name Samart Payakaroon Gym.