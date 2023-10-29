Thailand finish 7th on medals table at Asian Para Games
Thailand finished seventh on the medals table at the 2023 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, which closed on Saturday.
The Thai athletes finished with 27 gold medals.
The top spot was retained by China, with a standout 214 gold medals. Second-placed Iran earned 44 gold medals, followed by Japan who won 42 of gold.
South Korea finished fourth with 30 gold medals, while India finished one spot behind with 29 gold medals.
Indonesia, who won the same number of gold finished one spot behind due to fewer silver medals. While Thailand finished seventh with 27 gold medals
Thailand's gold medallists:
Chaiwat Rattana – men's T34 100m wheelchair racing
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 5,000m wheelchair racing
Prawat Wahoram – men's T54 1,500m wheelchair racing
Athiwat Phaengnuea – men's T54 100m wheelchair racing
Athiwat Phaengnuea – men's T54 400m wheelchair racing
Phongsakorn Paeyo – men's T53 800m wheelchair racing
Phongsakorn Paeyo – men's T53 400m wheelchair racing
Sasirawan Inthachot – women's T47 200m running
Jakkarin Dammunee – men's T13 100m running
Jakkarin Dammunee – Men's 400m-T13 running
Anuson Chaichamnan – mixed 50m prone air rifle SH2
Atidet Intanon – men's 10m air rifle in the reclining position SH1
Pipat Thongjapo, Chitiphat Charoenta, Yuenyong Khanthithao, Boonsiri Sanitmuanwai - men's sabre Team wheelchair fencing
Saysunee Jana – women's epee individual, category B wheelchair fencing
Witsanu Huadpradit – men's boccia, class BC1
Pornchok Larpyen – men's boccia, class BC4
Akkadej Choochuenklin – men's boccia, class BC3
Methini Wongchomphu – women's B1 lawn bowls
Anek Banjerdkitkul, Samorn Sombatdee - mixed pairs B8 lawn bowls
Somwang Chamnanpana – women's B6 curly bowls
Choochat Sukjarern – men's B7 curly bowls
Wanchai Chaiwut – men's table tennis, Class 4
Rungroj Thainiyom – men's table tennis Class 6
Wanchai Chaiwut, Yuttajak Glinbancheun - men's doubles Class MD8 Table Tennis
Rungroj Thainiyom, Phisit Wangphonphathanasiri - men's doubles Class MD14 Table Tennis
Rungroj Thainiyom, Kalaya Chaiwut - Mixed Doubles Class XD14 Table Tennis
Khwansuda Puangkitcha – women's taekwondo K44-47, 47kg
In addition to the 27 gold medals, Thailand's national team also earned 26 silver and 55 bronze.
Following Thailand is Uzbekistan, which secured 25 gold medals.