Thailand finish 7th on medals table at Asian Para Games

The Thai athletes finished with 27 gold medals.

The top spot was retained by China, with a standout 214 gold medals. Second-placed Iran earned 44 gold medals, followed by Japan who won 42 of gold.

South Korea finished fourth with 30 gold medals, while India finished one spot behind with 29 gold medals.

Indonesia, who won the same number of gold finished one spot behind due to fewer silver medals. While Thailand finished seventh with 27 gold medals