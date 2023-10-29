Polakrit, Arisa Crowned Champions in Boys' and Girls' A Titles at Junior Asian Tour

After four attempts on the JAT, Polakrit finally had a breakthrough, firing a bogey-free 69 to edge out the overnight leader, Kim Dongwook of South Korea, by a mere stroke, finishing with a total of four under-par-212. Meanwhile, Arisa secured victory over circuit 4 champion Alisa Inprasit by four shots.

Polakrit, based in Chonburi, secured two birdies in the front nine, and despite not scoring further after the turn, it was enough to propel him to his first JAT victory.

“It was a relief to finally win on the JAT after playing four times since the start of the year. Whenever I played on this tour, I was so sluggish. But this time I made the difference,” said the Thai teenager.

“I didn’t shoot a lot of scores, but I also didn’t make any mistakes, which is exactly my game plan. I tried to hit the fairways, find the greens, and make just one or two putts. However, it would have been better if I hadn’t missed easy putts on some holes,” he added. This win will give him a good boost of confidence before he enters his next tournament in Australia.