Thai stars of future dominate at Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championship
Marisa Tojai shone brightest as Thailand’s future stars dazzled by winning seven categories at the Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championship over the weekend.
Marisa, 14, finished top of the girls’ leaderboard on Sunday with a total of 3-under 285. Her score was enough to win her own B class (ages 13-14) as well as the A class (15-17).
Thailand also claimed the boys’ A class title with Thanatasorn Supinraj and the girls’ B class title with Wirada Tawinsang.
The Royal Hua Hin Golf Course also witnessed four victories for Thai juniors on Saturday: Jessada Chuangprayoon in the C and D class overall event, Takrit Supagonchoowong in the boys’ C class, Nitchakamol Panapisal in the girls’ C class, and Ploynaphat Amornvanich in the girls’ D class.
In the boys' A class competition, Thanatasorn shot over-par 289 for a three-shot victory over three Filipinos – Bobe Salahog, Filipino Cajita Jacob, and Granada Miko – and fellow Thai Warut Boonrod.
“I stuck to my game plan for the last four days by hitting the fairways and making precise iron shots to the greens. The key for me was controlling my driver and sinking putts. Winning the title exceeded my expectations as I had hoped to finish in the top three. I'm thrilled to keep this trophy in Thailand," said 16-year-old Thanatasorn from Udon Thani.
In the girl’s A class category, 16-year-old Michelle Wong of Hong Kong emerged victorious in a first-hole play-off against India’s Prithvi Tanishka after they tied on four over-par-292.
But the highlight of the day was Marisa's achievement, competing in the girls' B class. Her total score of 3-under 285 earned her the A and B class overall championship. However, the overall champion is not eligible to win the class event, which meant Wirada Tawinsang, who finished a stroke behind with a two under-par-286, was awarded the girls' B class trophy.
“I didn't really expect to win because Wirada was playing so well. I even thought she was going to win," said Marisa.
The momentum shifted on the final hole when Marisa holed a 90-foot eagle putt, while Wirada ended with a disappointing bogey.
“It changed so quickly in the final hole when I used my No 52 iron to hit an eagle from the fairway. I was shocked because I didn't expect this," said Wirada.
The male team event was won by the Philippines with a score of 584, followed by Thailand (590) and Singapore (592).
The Philippines also clinched the female team event, with 594, followed by Thailand (603) and Malaysia (622).
The Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championship featured competitors from 17 nations – Cambodia, South Korea, China, Denmark, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, United States, Vietnam, and hosts Thailand.
The eight categories comprise Class A (ages 15-17), Class B (ages 13-14), Class C (ages 11-12), and Class D (ages 9-10).