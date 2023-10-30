Thai stars of future dominate at Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championship

Marisa, 14, finished top of the girls’ leaderboard on Sunday with a total of 3-under 285. Her score was enough to win her own B class (ages 13-14) as well as the A class (15-17).

Thailand also claimed the boys’ A class title with Thanatasorn Supinraj and the girls’ B class title with Wirada Tawinsang.

The Royal Hua Hin Golf Course also witnessed four victories for Thai juniors on Saturday: Jessada Chuangprayoon in the C and D class overall event, Takrit Supagonchoowong in the boys’ C class, Nitchakamol Panapisal in the girls’ C class, and Ploynaphat Amornvanich in the girls’ D class.

In the boys' A class competition, Thanatasorn shot over-par 289 for a three-shot victory over three Filipinos – Bobe Salahog, Filipino Cajita Jacob, and Granada Miko – and fellow Thai Warut Boonrod.

“I stuck to my game plan for the last four days by hitting the fairways and making precise iron shots to the greens. The key for me was controlling my driver and sinking putts. Winning the title exceeded my expectations as I had hoped to finish in the top three. I'm thrilled to keep this trophy in Thailand," said 16-year-old Thanatasorn from Udon Thani.