Nation Group’s Shine hails heroic staff for winning medals in Asian Para Games
Nation Group’s CEO held a ceremony Monday to welcome three Nation conquering heroes who won medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.
Shine was on hand to welcome Nation staff Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, Amnouy Wetwithan and Mongkhon Bunsun, who won one gold and four bronze medals at the games in China.
Khwansuda beat world No 1 Isakova Ziyodakhov from Uzbekistan to claim gold in the taekwondo K44-47-kilogram competition.
Badminton player Amouy won three bronze medals, in the WH2 women’s singles, WHI-WH2 women's doubles and WH1-WH2 mixed doubles.
Mongkhon returned with a bronze from the men’s singles badminton SL3.
In his welcome-home speech, Shine hailed the three employees as the pride of the group for their hard work and determination, which had brought fame to Thailand.
The CEO said the company would continue to throw its full support behind the trio with salaries and benefits so they could make their dreams come true.
Shine also rewarded the athletes with financial bonuses to boost morale ahead of their November 4 qualifying in Japan for the 2024 Summer Paralympics in France.