Nation Group’s Shine hails heroic staff for winning medals in Asian Para Games

Shine was on hand to welcome Nation staff Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, Amnouy Wetwithan and Mongkhon Bunsun, who won one gold and four bronze medals at the games in China.

Khwansuda beat world No 1 Isakova Ziyodakhov from Uzbekistan to claim gold in the taekwondo K44-47-kilogram competition.

Badminton player Amouy won three bronze medals, in the WH2 women’s singles, WHI-WH2 women's doubles and WH1-WH2 mixed doubles.