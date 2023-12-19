The Korean Cultural Center celebrated Thai athletes' victories
The event on Monday, aimed to celebrate the achievements of Thai Taekwondo athletes at the 2022 Asian Games and to provide encouragement for their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The Korean Cultural Center joyously commemorated the triumphs of Thai athletes in an event dedicated to applauding the remarkable achievements of Thai Taekwondo athletes at the 2022 Asian Games. The gathering also served as a source of motivation for their forthcoming participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
After showcasing the highlights of Thai Taekwondo's outstanding performances during the Hangzhou Asian Games, Park Yongmin, the Korean Ambassador, He conveyed his gratitude. He remarked, "The dedication exhibited by all coaches and athletes has yielded remarkable results, including securing the gold medal for the first time in Thai Taekwondo history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Asian Games and Para Games. I am hopeful that Taekwondo will further strengthen the bond between Korea and Thailand."
Pimol Srivikorn, President of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, expressed his appreciation in a speech, stating, "I am continually grateful to the Embassy and the Center for their unwavering support in promoting Taekwondo over the past 20 years."
Choi Youngseok, Head Coach of the Thai National Taekwondo team, shared his aspirations: "Our coaches and athletes are committed to striving for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics."
Subsequently, the Korean Ambassador and the coaches presented Taekwondo belts inscribed with Korean mottos and new training shoes to five medalists, expressing optimism for their ongoing success.
Panipak Wongpattanakit, the gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, received a belt bearing the motto 'Without effort, No success.' She declared, "I will strive to win the gold medal again at the Paris 2024 Olympics."
Asian game champion Banlung Tubtimdang shared his belt with the motto 'Set a goal and go for success.' Additionally, Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana's motto was 'If you do your best, good things will happen.' World champion Phannapa Harnsujin's motto was 'Experience makes me stronger and tougher,' and Thanwa Kaenkham's motto was 'Believe in myself and move forward.'
Pimol declared, "Today, the Ambassador is the honorary coach of the team," after assisting the Ambassador in donning the Thai Taekwondo team's uniform.
At the closing ceremony, the Center and the Association signed an MOU for hosting the 'Choi Young Seok Cup International Taekwondo Championship' on February 3, 2024, showcasing their steadfast commitment to contributing to the promotion and development of Taekwondo in Thailand.