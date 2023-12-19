The Korean Cultural Center celebrated Thai athletes' victories

The Korean Cultural Center joyously commemorated the triumphs of Thai athletes in an event dedicated to applauding the remarkable achievements of Thai Taekwondo athletes at the 2022 Asian Games. The gathering also served as a source of motivation for their forthcoming participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After showcasing the highlights of Thai Taekwondo's outstanding performances during the Hangzhou Asian Games, Park Yongmin, the Korean Ambassador, He conveyed his gratitude. He remarked, "The dedication exhibited by all coaches and athletes has yielded remarkable results, including securing the gold medal for the first time in Thai Taekwondo history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Asian Games and Para Games. I am hopeful that Taekwondo will further strengthen the bond between Korea and Thailand."

Pimol Srivikorn, President of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, expressed his appreciation in a speech, stating, "I am continually grateful to the Embassy and the Center for their unwavering support in promoting Taekwondo over the past 20 years."

Choi Youngseok, Head Coach of the Thai National Taekwondo team, shared his aspirations: "Our coaches and athletes are committed to striving for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics."