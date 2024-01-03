Muay Thai earns nomination at Asian TV Awards

It has now achieved a groundbreaking nomination as the first martial art to be considered for an International Emmy Award, specifically for its reality TV series, "The Challenger Muay Thai."

Captivating over 400 million viewers worldwide, the show showcased the dreams, hopes, and sacrifices of athletes hailing from all five continents striving to attain the esteemed title of The Challenger Champion. The 2022 season, filmed in Malaysia, marked a historic moment by embracing full gender equality. Male and female athletes lived and trained together, facing challenges in each episode that determined the fate of the Muay Thai warriors.