Hua Hin in global spotlight as tennis stars head for Thailand Open 2024
The much-anticipated Thailand Open 2024 arrives later this month, promising world-class tennis served up with Thailand's unique cultural flair.
This premier WTA International Series tournament, held in picturesque Hua Hin, is the largest and most prestigious tennis event in Southeast Asia.
Now in its fourth year, it has consistently attracted top-ranked players and captivated fans with thrilling matches.
This year, a field of 21 top-100 stars from 16 countries will battle for supremacy in the seaside resort town.
Reigning champion and world No 33 Lin Zhu from China returns to defend her title, while former champ Magda Linette of Poland (No 22) and former world No 2 Paula Badosa of Spain are set to make their mark.
Hitched to the hot competition will be a global showcase of the country's rich culture and tourism potential, as part of Thailand’s “soft power” push.
Linette and other contenders will swap racquets for the runway in a traditional Thai fabric fashion show also featuring Miss Universe Thailand Antonia Porsild.
Other treats on the menu for the tennis stars include savouring mouthwatering Thai cuisine, mastering the art of Muay Thai, and participating in a serene morning almsgiving ceremony on Hua Hin beach.
Thailand Open 2024 qualifying starts on January 27-28, followed by the main draw action from January 29 to February 4.
Broadcast worldwide, the tournament will showcase the appeal of Hua Hin and Thailand to a global audience.