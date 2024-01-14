Blue Canyon Country Club, KLPGA to host Thailand's first event on March

On Monday, Blue Canyon signed with Golf Performance Solutions Co., Ltd. to be the official organizer of the tournament scheduled for mid-March this year.

The agreement signing ceremony was conducted by Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, and Vanpe Sajamark (Jay), Managing Director of Golf Performance Solutions.

The KLPGA event is set to be held in Thailand for three years spanning from 2024 to 2026.

Praphant expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the first KLPGA event in the nation, stating, "It is an honour for Blue Canyon Country Club to be hosting the KLPGA event for three consecutive years. We plan to inaugurate the event at Blue Canyon, a legendary golf course with a rich history of hosting prestigious competitions. I am confident that Blue Canyon will offer an excellent competition venue, allowing KLPGA golfers to showcase their talents to the fullest and prove that golf is a sport that has no bounds.