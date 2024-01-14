Blue Canyon Country Club, KLPGA to host Thailand's first event on March
Blue Canyon Country Club, collaborates with the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) to host Thailand's inaugural KLPGA event on March 15-17, featuring a lucrative total prize pool of US$650,000 (22.750 million baht).
On Monday, Blue Canyon signed with Golf Performance Solutions Co., Ltd. to be the official organizer of the tournament scheduled for mid-March this year.
The agreement signing ceremony was conducted by Praphant Asava-aree, Chairman of Blue Canyon Country Club, and Vanpe Sajamark (Jay), Managing Director of Golf Performance Solutions.
The KLPGA event is set to be held in Thailand for three years spanning from 2024 to 2026.
Praphant expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the first KLPGA event in the nation, stating, "It is an honour for Blue Canyon Country Club to be hosting the KLPGA event for three consecutive years. We plan to inaugurate the event at Blue Canyon, a legendary golf course with a rich history of hosting prestigious competitions. I am confident that Blue Canyon will offer an excellent competition venue, allowing KLPGA golfers to showcase their talents to the fullest and prove that golf is a sport that has no bounds.
Additionally, with 2024 marking the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Korea, this event provides an auspicious occasion to celebrate and strengthen our enduring bonds. We look forward to exchanging cultural and sports experiences during this special time. I extend sincere gratitude to the KLPGA for choosing our venue, and I am convinced that this year's tournament will bring great excitement."
Jay Sajamark, representing Golf Performance Solutions, stated: “It is truly an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility by Blue Canyon Country Club. I recognize the growing popularity of women's golf, and I am confident that this year's competition will be incredibly exciting. KLPGA players have showcased their remarkable talent on the global stage, and I believe the event's organization in Thailand will be as thrilling as the renowned KLPGA tournaments in Korea."
Blue Canyon Country Club earned the prestigious title of Best Golf Course in Thailand (Canyon & Lakes Courses) at the Asian Golf Awards 2018 and was honoured as Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asiamoney in 2004, 2005, and 2007. Adding to its accolades, the club was recognized as Thailand’s Best Golf Course in 2022 at the World Golf Awards.
Since its establishment in 1977, the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) has consistently held a prominent position among the world's leading women's golf tours. Recognized as one of the eight premier tours globally, alongside the likes of LPGA, Japan LPGA, Ladies European, WPGA, Epson, Ladies European Tour Access Series, and China LPGA, KLPGA is distinguished for featuring in the Rolex Women's World Rankings. Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2023, the tour successfully hosted a total of 32 tournaments, further solidifying its status as a major force in women's professional golf."