US Kids presents Best of the Year awards celebrate National Children's Day

On January 13, 2024, US Kids organized Children's Day 2024 and celebrated the best golfers of the year at Topgolf Megacity.

This event has youth golfers. and a large number of parents work together Meanwhile, the competition organizers are preparing to continue the competition next season. Including sending athletes to compete in Scotland and compete in the US Kids World Championship in July 2024 in the United States.

With Prachat Rattanakul, Director and Sutee Wongsaroj, Deputy Director of US Thailand Kids golf and Tim Boda from Top golf Mega city and Praprat Korkokchamat from Leonian Thailand joining in presenting awards to the top 5 golfers from every region. age group A US Kids golf bag from Leonian was also given to all Priority Level 14 athletes from last season.