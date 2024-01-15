US Kids presents Best of the Year awards celebrate National Children's Day
The youth golf organization is also gearing up to send its athletes to compete in tournaments both in Scotland and the United States.
On January 13, 2024, US Kids organized Children's Day 2024 and celebrated the best golfers of the year at Topgolf Megacity.
This event has youth golfers. and a large number of parents work together Meanwhile, the competition organizers are preparing to continue the competition next season. Including sending athletes to compete in Scotland and compete in the US Kids World Championship in July 2024 in the United States.
With Prachat Rattanakul, Director and Sutee Wongsaroj, Deputy Director of US Thailand Kids golf and Tim Boda from Top golf Mega city and Praprat Korkokchamat from Leonian Thailand joining in presenting awards to the top 5 golfers from every region. age group A US Kids golf bag from Leonian was also given to all Priority Level 14 athletes from last season.
“I'm glad that the tour continues to gain the trust of parents. and all golfers This event is organized to honor tour members who have performed outstandingly throughout the year. And we continue to organize competitions this year as before.
At the same time, we also take our representative athletes to travel to gain experience competing in the European Championships in Scotland and the US Kids World Championships in the United States as well," Prachat Rattanakul, Director of US. Thailand Kids Golf said.
US Kids Golf Thailand still has the right to organize the major competition "US Kids Championship 2024" which will last for 3 days, where athletes will have the opportunity to compete in the U.S. Kids World Championship 2024 from this event as well. And will begin competing in the first U.S. Kids Thailand Local Tour competition this August, competing in a total of 6 events, held at Black Mountain Golf Course, which is a U.S. Kids Thailand Exclusive Partner.