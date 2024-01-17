Stamp gets first world title challenger
Stamp Fairtex's first defense of her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title will come against a familiar face at ONE 166: Qatar.
The Thai megastar is set to fight friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE’s blockbuster on-ground debut in Doha, which takes place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.
Stamp made history when she claimed an emotional world title win over South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in September. The 26-year-old became the first athlete in history to win world titles in three separate disciplines with the third-round stoppage.
Becoming the atomweight MMA queen capped a near-perfect 2023 campaign for Stamp, which saw her record a highlight-reel liver kick knockout of Alyse Anderson on US soil in May after outpointing Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak under kickboxing rules in her first outing of the year.
Zamboanga currently occupies the No.2 position in the women’s atomweight rankings, and she has been on a tear since dropping a pair of decision losses to the top contender and former world title challenger in Ham.
The Filipina star was in action last April 2023 when she outworked Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba. That victory followed a hard-fought decision win over ultra-tough Chinese athlete Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5.
The 27-year-old will bring unique insight into Stamp’s game, owing to their time spent training together at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.
Their Friendship will be put to the side for ONE 166, however, as Zamboanga – who now represents T-Rex MMA – will attempt to wrestle the 26-pound gold belt away from Stamp.
ONE Championship also announced that ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will put his belt on the line against Australia’s Izaak Michell at the same event.