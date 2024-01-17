Stamp gets first world title challenger 

The Thai megastar is set to fight friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE’s blockbuster on-ground debut in Doha, which takes place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

Stamp made history when she claimed an emotional world title win over South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in September. The 26-year-old became the first athlete in history to win world titles in three separate disciplines with the third-round stoppage.

Becoming the atomweight MMA queen capped a near-perfect 2023 campaign for Stamp, which saw her record a highlight-reel liver kick knockout of Alyse Anderson on US soil in May after outpointing Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak under kickboxing rules in her first outing of the year.

Zamboanga currently occupies the No.2 position in the women’s atomweight rankings, and she has been on a tear since dropping a pair of decision losses to the top contender and former world title challenger in Ham.