Thai badminton powerhouse Dechapol and Sapsiree clinch victory in New Delhi

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Thai mixed doubles pair, Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree "Popor" Taerattanachai, emerged triumphant at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024.

Facing off against formidable Chinese opponents Zhang Jun and Wei Yawei, the Thai duo secured a commanding 2-0 win at the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Dechapol and Sapsiree clinched the championship with a resounding score of 21-16, 21-16.