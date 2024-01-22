Thai badminton powerhouse Dechapol and Sapsiree clinch victory in New Delhi
Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai clinched the championship in the first match of the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 "Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024."
In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Thai mixed doubles pair, Dechapol "Bas" Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree "Popor" Taerattanachai, emerged triumphant at the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2024.
Facing off against formidable Chinese opponents Zhang Jun and Wei Yawei, the Thai duo secured a commanding 2-0 win at the HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 held in New Delhi on Sunday.
Dechapol and Sapsiree clinched the championship with a resounding score of 21-16, 21-16.
This victory not only marks their 17th professional championship together but also stands as their inaugural championship triumph in 2024 and their first in this tournament.
After the match, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee, extended her congratulations to the victorious pair.
Patama is also vice president of the Badminton World Federation and president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.
Meanwhile, Thai players are gearing up for the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2024, a Super 500 World Tour event scheduled from January 23 to 28 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Later, Dechapol and Sapsiree will compete in the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2024.
This Super 300 BWF World Tour tournament is slated to take place from January 30 to February 4 at Bangkok’s Nimibutr Stadium.