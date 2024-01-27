One Day Tour tees off on Feb 5, focusing on developing Thai talents
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), in collaboration with the government and private sector, is organising the second edition of the "SAT - Thailand One Day Tour" golf tournament on February 5.
The event will take place at The Vintage Club in Samut Prakan province, aiming to develop Thai golfing talents.
The competition features a total of eight events, with a prize pool exceeding 2.5 million baht. The one-day tournament will be held in a stroke-play format, adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand.
Professional golfers who finish within the top 1-40 rankings will receive prize money. Additionally, each event champion will earn the privilege to participate in the Thailand Development Tour (TDT).
An exceptional feature for this year is that amateur players with the highest scores on each course will also have the opportunity to join the TDT qualifying rounds.
Furthermore, golfers who secure the first and second positions in the overall prize money rankings (after completing all eight events) will earn the right to play in the SAT Thailand Development Tour for one year.
Additionally, there is an extra special bonus of 50,000 baht for the golfer who accumulates the highest prize money throughout the tour.
The competition will kick off with the opening round on February 5.
This event is widely seen as a promotion for the entire golf industry. It aims to enhance and promote the golf sector systematically, contributing to the growth and advancement of golfers. The ultimate goal is to enable these athletes to achieve success and compete at the international level, the organisers said.
"The SAT - Thailand One Day Tour is considered a project with a direct impact on developing golfers. It serves as the first step for them to progress towards higher-level professional competitions, including the Thailand Development Tour, Thailand PGA, and ALL Thailand competitions," the president of Thailand PGA, Methee Sudasna na Ayudhya, said.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is actively promoting sports tourism, specifically targeting golf enthusiasts as a high-end group. Golf tourists are known for their extended stays at accommodations and higher spending, making them a valuable segment. This strategy is seen as helping distribute income to local areas that host competitions, stimulate tourism, and generate cash flow within the tourism industry.