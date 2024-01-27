One Day Tour tees off on Feb 5, focusing on developing Thai talents

The event will take place at The Vintage Club in Samut Prakan province, aiming to develop Thai golfing talents.

The competition features a total of eight events, with a prize pool exceeding 2.5 million baht. The one-day tournament will be held in a stroke-play format, adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Professional Golf Association of Thailand.

Professional golfers who finish within the top 1-40 rankings will receive prize money. Additionally, each event champion will earn the privilege to participate in the Thailand Development Tour (TDT).

An exceptional feature for this year is that amateur players with the highest scores on each course will also have the opportunity to join the TDT qualifying rounds.