Thailand Polo Association commemorates its 20th anniversary

This event is dedicated to perpetuating the vision of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the association's founder, who aspired to elevate Thailand's polo to international standards.

Accompanying this commemoration, Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, the President of the Thailand Polo Association, and accomplished Thai national polo athletes, including Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, Ploy Bhinsaeng, and Chonnarlite Thomongkhon, participate in insightful discussions on stage at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Soi Rangnam.

Kanoksakdi discloses that over the past 20 years, the association has been promoting Thai polo on the global stage and has hosted prominent international tournaments and major polo events, significantly contributing to the heightened recognition of Thai polo on a broader scale.

Presently, there are many Thais and expats with an interest in polo. Athletes under the association follow structured training schedules with coaches providing guidance.

This encompasses the planning of tournaments, both domestic and international. In the past, the association has sent athletes, including Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, to participate in tournaments in the UK, renowned as one of the world’s leading polo hubs. Additionally, the association also intends to organise a youth camp for young individuals keen on polo.