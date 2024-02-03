Thailand Polo Association commemorates its 20th anniversary
The Thailand Polo Association (TPA) celebrates its remarkable success through an exhibition narrating the association's two-decade journey on its 20th anniversary.
This event is dedicated to perpetuating the vision of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the association's founder, who aspired to elevate Thailand's polo to international standards.
Accompanying this commemoration, Kanoksakdi Bhinsaeng, the President of the Thailand Polo Association, and accomplished Thai national polo athletes, including Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, Ploy Bhinsaeng, and Chonnarlite Thomongkhon, participate in insightful discussions on stage at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Soi Rangnam.
Kanoksakdi discloses that over the past 20 years, the association has been promoting Thai polo on the global stage and has hosted prominent international tournaments and major polo events, significantly contributing to the heightened recognition of Thai polo on a broader scale.
Presently, there are many Thais and expats with an interest in polo. Athletes under the association follow structured training schedules with coaches providing guidance.
This encompasses the planning of tournaments, both domestic and international. In the past, the association has sent athletes, including Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, to participate in tournaments in the UK, renowned as one of the world’s leading polo hubs. Additionally, the association also intends to organise a youth camp for young individuals keen on polo.
The association's current objective is to ardently advocate for the inclusion of polo in the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, with Thailand as the host country. The association is thoroughly prepared in all aspects, encompassing tournament venues, horses, personnel, and international-standard facilities.
Presently, the association is in the process of seeking approval from the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, with the expectation of receiving the result shortly. The ultimate aspiration is to secure a gold medal for Thailand. Historically, the Thai polo team secured silver and bronze medals in 2017 and 2007, respectively.
Aiyawatt, a Thai national polo athlete, states that over the past 20 years, the association has continuously enhanced the popularity of polo. On behalf of the Thai national polo team, it is my pride to have contributed to its success and to continue supporting this sport to increase its recognition in Thailand and on the global stage through participation in various tournaments. In preparation for the 2024 tournament organised by the Thailand Polo Association, a total of four tournaments are scheduled.
The first event is the All Asia Cup, taking place from 4th – 10th February. This year, teams from five countries, including Brunei, China, the Philippines, Mongolia, and Thailand, will participate, with Thailand set to compete in this tournament as well. Anticipation is high for such a competitive tournament, as all teams are believed to have undergone intensive training.
Ploy Bhinsaeng, a Thai national polo athlete, conveys that her initiation into the world of polo commenced with an introduction by Mr Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Upon trying the sport, she swiftly developed an enduring affinity for it. Polo demands a fusion of skills, encompassing strategic planning and teamwork. Above all, the privilege of being a part of the Thai national polo team is an honour and a source of great pride for her."
In addition, the event commemorates the achievements of the Thailand Polo Association with a photo exhibition that recounts the association's journey from 1998 to the present. The exhibition features images showcasing the association's successful organisation of various tournaments and also the prestigious trophies garnered from four tournaments: the All Asia Cup, the Ambassador Cup, the International Ladies’ Polo Tournament, and the upcoming Thailand Polo Championship. Celebrity polo enthusiasts also attended the event, such as Sonia Couling, Sririta Jensen Narongdej, Anusorn Maneeted (Yong Armchair), Walailak Musikapodok (Koi Saturday Seiko), and Nawat Kulrattanarak, among others.
The 2024 polo tournaments held by the Thailand Polo Association are sponsored by Singha Corporation Co. Ltd, King Power Group, Siam Commercial Bank PCL., Plan B Media PCL., and Charoen Pohphand Group Co., Ltd. Visit Facebook / Instagram: Thailand Polo Association for updated news and details about polo tournaments including tournament LIVE broadcast.